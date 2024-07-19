Lexington Falls Short in Close Battle with York, 7-6

York, PA - The Lexington Legends faced a tough defeat against the York Revolution tonight, with the final score 7-6 at WellSpan Park.

The Legends battled back from an early deficit but ultimately couldn't complete the comeback. Key performances included center fielder Korry Howell going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and second baseman Matt Bottcher contributing with a 3-for-4 night, including a double and a home run, driving in one run.

Lexington started the scoring with a run in the second inning. Later in the game the Legends added one run in the fourth and eighth innings. The Legends left the bases loaded in the ninth after scoring three runs to pull within in one. Designated hitter JT Riddle and shortstop Mikey Reynolds each had an RBI.

However, York's offense, led by a three-RBI performance from first baseman Colton Welker, proved to be the difference.

Starter Nic Laio struggled early, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing four runs on five hits, including a home run. The bullpen saw mixed results, with Javier Reynoso yielding three runs in his inning of work, and John LaRossa and Jesse Remington combining for 2.0 scoreless innings to keep Lexington within striking distance.

York's Jared Olsen earned the win with 7.2 innings pitched, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out seven. Fernando Bartow recorded his fourth save of the season despite facing just one batter.

The Legends look to bounce back on Saturday night for game two against the Revs at WellSpan Park.

