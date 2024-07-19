Lexington Legends Defeat Charleston Dirty Birds, 10-3

Lexington, KY - On Tuesday night at Legends Field in Lexington, KY, the Lexington Legends displayed their offensive prowess in a dominant 10-3 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds.

From the outset, the Legends established control, taking an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and maintaining their momentum throughout the game. Their performance was highlighted by a potent display of power, as they collectively launched four home runs against Charleston's pitching staff.

Kole Cottam led the charge with his team-leading 18th home run of the season, which also contributed to his tally of three RBIs for the game. Matt Bottcher added to the offensive onslaught with a three-run homer, marking his 9th home run of the year. Pedro Gonzalez and Justin Kirby also contributed with solo home runs, underscoring Lexington's ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

On the mound for the Legends, starter Matt Reitz went 5.1 innings and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits while striking out 5 batters. Victor Capellan secured the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, to maintain Lexington's lead and secure the victory.

The Legends head to York, PA to take on the York Revolution for a three-game series beginning on Friday night before a midweek series in Charleston July 23 - 25th.

