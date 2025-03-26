Hector Sanchez Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former catcher Hector Sanchez has been chosen as the 21st member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Sanchez spent parts of three seasons with the Ducks (2019, 2021, 2023). In 182 regular season games with the team, he batted .260 with 27 home runs, 130 RBIs, 90 runs, 167 hits, 34 doubles, one triple, 52 walks, a .315 on-base percentage and a .757 OPS. He also played 16 playoffs games with Long Island, totaling five RBIs, four runs, 14 hits and six walks. The Venezuela native led the Ducks to the 2019 Atlantic League championship and the 2021 North Division title. He was named an Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star in 2021 as well.

In addition to his impact offensively, the now-35-year-old was a force behind the plate. He committed just seven errors in 135 games at catcher, and he was selected to the Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team in 2021. Long Island's pitching staff also led the league in ERA during the 2021 season while ranking second in 2019. Prior to joining the Ducks, the backstop spent seven seasons in the Major Leagues (2011-17) with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres, earning two World Series championship rings with the Giants (2012, 2014). Sanchez currently resides with his family in Princeton, Texas, and is gearing up to play professionally in Venezuela this season.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, '21) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, '07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, '09-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, '21)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher Rich Hill (2015)

Utility Ray Navarrete (2006-13) Pitcher Michael Tonkin (2019, '21)

Reserve Hector Sanchez (2019, '21, '23) Pitcher

Reserve Pitcher

Reserve Manager

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

