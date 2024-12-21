South Bay Closes Out Winter Showcase With Victory Over Osceola

December 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The South Bay Lakers (5-11) defeated the Osceola Magic (5-10) 120-104 Saturday afternoon in South Bay's second and final matchup at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase. Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis, currently on assignment, recorded 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal in the victory.

South Bay dominated the first half, leading 57-43 after two quarters while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. Forward DaJuan Gordon ignited the Lakers' offense with a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double and added two steals. Center Kylor Kelley landed his second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds along with four blocks. The Lakers extended their lead to 27 points in the fourth quarter with a 3-point running shot by guard Devonte' Graham. The six-year NBA veteran dropped a total of 24 points and added two rebounds and five assists while two-way guard Quincy Olivari posted 18 points off the bench along with four rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Osceola center Robert Baker led the Magic's offense with a game-high 28 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Guard Javonte Smart posted 20 points, four rebounds and six assists while guard Ethan Thompson scored 17 points and added one rebound, five assists and three steals. The Lakers shot 52.3 percent on the day while hitting 17 3-pointers to reach the 120-point mark, outshooting the Magic's 43.6 percent from the field.

With the Winter Showcase at its conclusion, the South Bay Lakers will begin their regular season at the Cleveland Charge for a back-to-back Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. South Bay will then return home to play the Delaware Blue Coats Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif.

