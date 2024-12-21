Game Preview: at Iowa Wolves

December 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 106-97 on 11/12/24 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBA TV

All-Time Record: 38-55

Streak: L3

Despite trailing by seven points with under two minutes remaining, the Sioux Falls Skyforce were able to advance to the semifinals of the Tip-Off Tournament in a 112-108 victory over the Capital City Go-Go on Thursday afternoon from Orlando, FL at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher netted 35 points on 12-24 FGA (6-9 3PA), five rebounds, four assists and two steals for Sioux Falls (11-4). Fellow two-way Keshad Johnson had 19 points on 7-13 FGA, five rebounds and two steals, while Isaiah Stevens secured his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 assists.

Capital City took a 90-78 lead to the 9:39 mark of the final frame, but Sioux Falls responded with a 13-0 run in just around two minutes of game-time to take a 91-90 lead. The Go-Go regained a 106-99 lead with 1:46 left in the game, but the Skyforce fired back with a 13-2 run to end the contest and earn the victory.

Sioux Falls turns its attention to fellow Central Divison foe, the Iowa Wolves for a spot in Sunday's championship game. Three of the four semifinal teams are from the Central (Grand Rapids Gold).

Johnson found early success against the Wolves, averaging 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds against Iowa this season.

Controlling Timberwolves two-way Daishen Nix will be crucial for the Skyforce's chances at a first Tip-Off Tournament championship, as he posted 45 points and eight assists in the team's first matchup in early November.

With a win, Sioux Falls will play the winner of Grand Rapids and the Westchester Knicks (last year's champion). Tip-off for the championship is 6:30 PM CST Sunday. With a loss, the Force opens the regular season on Dec. 30-31 at the Valley Suns.

HISTORIC RUN

- Josh Christopher posted his 12th-straight game of 20-plus points on Sunday. He added his sixth game of 27-plus points in a row (four 30-plus games in the last five).

- He ranks first in the NBA G League in points per game during the 12-game stretch (28.4 points on 48.1 percent shooting), 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Christopher's +152 +/- ranks second in the NBA G League during that stretch (Sioux Falls has the top-four players)

- With that record consecutive performance, he surpassed Duncan Robinson (18-19) and Cole Swider (23-24) for continuous games with 20-plus points. However, Christopher is the first player in Skyforce history to accomplish such feat in-a-row (Robinson and Swider missed games in between due to being transferred to the HEAT).

- Christopher's 391 Tip-Off Tournament points ranks first in franchise history (DJ Stewart, 376, 22-23) and third in the organization's NBA G League era during that stretch. It's also the most points scored in the league so far this season.

GAME OF MARGINS

- Sioux Falls currently leads the NBA G League in +/- per game, with a +9.1.

- The Skyforce has seven double digit wins this season (four of 20+ points), which are both first in the NBA G League.

ROAD WARRIORS

- Sioux Falls' six road or neutral site wins is good for a tie for first in the NBA G League.

- Sioux Falls is holding opponents to just 104.8 points per game, which ranks third in the G League. Teams are shooting a league low 30.2 percent from beyond the arc against SXF on the road, as well.

FLOOR GENERAL

- Isaiah Stevens' 163 assists so far in the Tip-Off Tournament ranks first in the NBA G League (and his 10.9 apg).

- He is just eight dimes away from breaking the NBA G League record for most assists during that portion of the season (November through Dec. 23 - the Tip-Off Tournament started in '21-'22). Stevens has one, up to two games to complete the feat.

