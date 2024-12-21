DJ Steward Perfect from Three, Windy City Drops Showcase Finale

ORLANDO - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped their final matchup of the NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by The General to the Santa Cruz Warriors 107-112 on Saturday night. Shining despite the loss, Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward shot a perfect 7-7 from beyond the arc, led all scorers with 21 points, and logged a double-double (12 assists).

Supporting Windy City's effort, Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo neared a double-double with 16 points and nine boards. Chicago Bulls guard Chris Duarte, on assignment with Windy City, notched 15 points and six assists. Defensively, Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell tied his season-high with four blocks, his third time doing so this season.

The Warriors came out with offensive energy, going on a 7-0 run from the jump. Santa Cruz entered the second quarter with an 11-point lead thanks to its early momentum. Staring down the deficit, the Bulls rallied back shooting over 50% from within and beyond the arc. Windy City entered halftime down just four, and continued to shoot with high efficiency. The Warriors knocked down seven three-pointers in the fourth quarter, though, helping claim the win.

Golden State Warriors two-way center Quinten Post and Santa Cruz Warriors forward Kevin Knox II each knocked down 17 points, with Post also grabbing 11 rebounds for a double-double. Golden State Warriors two-way guard Pat Spencer nearly added a triple-double to Santa Cruz's win, ending with 16 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Windy City ends the tip-off tournament at 5-11, going 1-1 in the Winter Showcase, while Santa Cruz improves to 7-9, and 1-1 in Orlando.

With Winter Showcase complete, Windy City's record resets to 0-0 for the regular season. The Bulls begin on the road to face the Delaware Blue Coats on December 27 and 28.

