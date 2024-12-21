Sioux Falls Holds off Iowa, 117-104, to Advance to Showcase Cup Championship Game

ORLANDO - The Sioux Falls Skyforce held off the Iowa Wolves, 117-104, on Saturday afternoon in the NBA G League Showcase Cup semifinals at the Orange County Convention Center.

No. 3 Sioux Falls (12-4) advances to Sunday night's Championship game at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 where it will play No. 4 Westchester (12-4). The Knicks, the defending Showcase Cup Champions, edged No. 8 Grand Rapids (11-5), 113-108, in Saturday's other semifinal.

Today's loss by No. 2 Iowa (12-4) finishes the Tip-Off Tournament portion of its season. After a break, the Wolves start the regular season on Dec. 27 at the Mexico City Capitanes.

Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller paced Iowa with a game-high 34 points despite being held scoreless in the first quarter. Minnesota two-ways Daishen Nix and Jaylen Clark scored 18 and 15 points, respectively. Trevor Keels chipped in 17 points while off the bench Nojel Eastern equaled his season-high with 10 points.

Miami Heat two-way Josh Christopher was the top scorer for Sioux Falls with 27 points while reserve Zyon Pullin poured in 24 points. Nassir Little was held to just two points after halftime but still finished with 19 while Heat two-way Keshad Johnson had 13 points for the Skyforce.

Iowa, which led just once in the game at 6-4 early, stayed close to Sioux Falls all afternoon. In the third quarter, the Wolves trimmed a 15-point deficit down to just two points after a one-for-two free throw by Keels at the 3:01 mark. A 10-2 counter run by Sioux Falls followed but Chasson Randle's three right before the third-quarter buzzer helped Iowa stay within single digits.

The Skyforce started the fourth with a 6-0 run that pushed their lead back to double digits as the Wolves couldn't string together the needed defensive stops to get back within striking distance. Sioux Falls closed the game outscoring Iowa, 34-28, in the fourth to advance to its first-ever Showcase Championship game.

