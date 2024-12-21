Sioux Falls Advances to Winter Showcase Championship

Orlando, FL - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Iowa Wolves 117-104 on Saturday afternoon from the Orange County Convention Center to advance to the championship of the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher netted 27 points on 10-24 FGA, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks and a game-high plus-23 plus-minus. It marked his 13th-straight game of 20-plus points, and he's now led the Skyforce (12-4) in scoring for a seventh consecutive game.

Zyon Pullin posted a career-high 24 points on 7-13 FGA, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks off the bench, as well.

Nassir Little and HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson netted 16 of Sioux Falls' 27 first quarter points on 6-10 FGA. It helped the Force command a 27-24 lead over Iowa (12-4) after the first 12 minutes. The Sioux Falls bench unit scored 20 second quarter points on 8-12 FGA to build a 62-48 lead to intermission.

The Wolves capitalized 11 points off nine Skyforce turnovers in the third quarter to slash the deficit to 83-76 with 12 minutes remaining. Christopher and Pullin combined for 22 points in the final frame, as the Skyforce held a double-digit lead for most of the final frame.

Little finished with 19 points on 7-12 FGA and five rebounds, as Johnson added 13 points on 5-9 FGA to round out top performers for Sioux Falls.

Iowa was led by Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller, who had 34 points on 14-22 FGA and seven rebounds. Minnesota two-way players Daishen Nix and Jaylen Clark combined for 33 points on 10-32 FGA, whole fellow two-way player Jesse Edwards had three points and four minutes.

Sioux Falls advances to face the Westchester Knicks on Sunday (tomorrow) for the championship of the Tip-Off Tournament. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 PM CST from OCCC court one.

