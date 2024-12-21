Herd Earns Victory Against Mexico City

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Mexico City Capitanes 100-96.

The Herd's victory was powered by the bench with Henry Ellenson posting 21 points while James Akinjo added 20 points.

The top scorers for the Mexico City Capitanes were Greg Brown III with 20 points and Felipe Haase with 18 points.

Mexico City capitalized on the first two baskets of the game, but Wisconsin quickly responded with a jump shot and back-to-back three-pointers to take the lead. The Capitanes tied the game once before the Herd pushed ahead by five points. Mexico City returned to make it a one-point game with five minutes remaining. James Akinjo and AJ Johnson knocked down a combined seven points to increase the Herd's edge. The Capitanes charged back again to make it a one-point game. The Herd remained one possession ahead but closed out the quarter with two straight baskets to go up 27-22.

Henry Ellenson opened the second quarter with two close-basket finishes to give the Herd distance. AJ Johnson slammed home a dunk before Mexico City completed a five-point comeback to go on top. The teams traded the lead four times before the Capitanes pushed ahead by three. Wisconsin stayed within striking distance until Mexico City converted consecutive three-pointers to go up 51-43. James Akinjo and Stephen Thompson Jr. combined for the last two baskets to close out the half. The Capitanes held a 51-47 advantage at the break. AJ Johnson and Henry Ellenson guided the Herd with nine points apiece in the first half.

Ibou Badji knocked down a jump shot to start the third quarter. Mexico City scored two more baskets before both teams went quiet for over two minutes. James Akinjo broke the silence with a jump shot to make it a three-point game. Henry Ellenson and Terence Davis powered the Herd to a 16-4 run to take the lead. Mexico City snuck in one basket before Chis Livingston completed two consecutive baskets to put the Herd ahead by double-digits. The Capitanes worked their way back within three points. Wisconsin closed out the quarter with back-to-back baskets to go on top 75-68.

Wisconsin started the fourth quarter by outscoring the Capitanes 7-3 to grab a double-digit lead. The Herd continued to increase their advantage to 14 within the first four minutes of the quarter. Mexico City completed ten unanswered points, but James Akinjo and Stephen Thomspon Jr. scored three points apiece to regain the Herd's double-digit head start. Each team collected two baskets before the Capitanes cut down the deficit to three points. Henry Ellenson stopped the comeback with a three-point play but Mexico City scored the next three points to come within three with seven seconds left. James Akinjo connected on one free throw to close out the game and secure the 100-96 victory.

All team records will reset for the NBA G League Regular season. The Herd will start the regular season on the road against the Greensboro Swarm on Dec. 27th with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST.

