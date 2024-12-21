Grand Rapids Gold Fall to Westchester Knicks in Winter Showcase Semifinals, 108-113

December 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

ORLANDO, FL. - The Grand Rapids Gold were narrowly defeated by the Westchester Knicks, 113-108, in the NBA G League Winter Showcase Semifinals. Despite trailing for most of the game and facing a 22-point deficit, the Gold mounted a strong 4th-quarter comeback, cutting the Knicks' lead to just three with under a minute to go. However, Westchester held on to secure the victory. Both teams struggled with their shooting from beyond the arc, with the Gold shooting just 22.2% and the Knicks shooting 35.3% from three-point range.

Jahmir Young led the charge for the Gold, finishing with 28 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals. Close behind was two-way player Trey Alexander, who contributed 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Gabe McGlothan came just shy of a double-double, recording 9 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals, while PJ Hall added 15 points and 8 rebounds. Andrew Funk also reached double digits, scoring 12 points.

For the Knicks, Donovan Williams was the standout performer, leading his team with 23 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. Moses Brown played a key role in the Knicks' defense, registering 4 blocks to go along with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Other key contributors included Damion Baugh, who posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, T.J. Warren (17 pts), Landry Shamet (12 pts), and Chuma Okeke (11 pts).

Today's game wraps up the NBA G League Showcase Season for the Gold, finishing with a 11-5 record. They will begin the regular season on Friday, December 27th, when they take on the Maine Celtics at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. Fans can tune in to watch the game on NBAGLeague.com.

