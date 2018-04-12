Sounds to Sign Two Honorary Players from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will sign two honorary players who are patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to season-long contracts in a press conference Saturday afternoon at First Tennessee Park.

Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse and Field Manager Fran Riordan will welcome Dalton and Chase to the team for the 2018 season. Both children have battled life-threatening illnesses since birth and are thriving with the care received at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital.

Dalton and Chase will spend several days and nights with the team, participating in batting practice and hanging around the clubhouse. The two will each throw a ceremonial first pitch prior to Saturday's 6:35 p.m. game against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

"We're so excited to bring Dalton and Chase on as members of the Nashville Sounds," said General Manager Adam Nuse. "We know both will bring the energy and lift the players' spirits just as much as our players will lift theirs."

Dalton, 13, is a heart and ectodermal dysplasia patient. When he was two days old, Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt doctors diagnosed him with a congenital heart defect called Unicuspid Aortic Stenosis which does not allow the heart to pump blood properly. He had his first heart surgery at three days old, had two additional heart surgeries at the age of 11, and a fourth at age 13. Dalton's journey continues as his heart condition will require additional surgeries throughout his life.

Chase, 8, is a complex care patient. He was born into unfortunate circumstances and immediately transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital, where he required ECMO, a heart and lung bypass machine. After being discharged, Chase was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and returned to the hospital not breathing. In his short life, Chase has spent more than 150 nights at Children's Hospital with at least 35 of those in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit. He has been diagnosed with autism, immunodeficiency, a seizure disorder, and numerous other ailments.

"The Nashville Sounds bring such joy to our patients with their frequent visits to the hospital and through their Honorary Player Program," said Children's Hospital CEO Luke Gregory. "We are grateful to the Sounds for being champions of our mission to provide world-class services for children from across Tennessee and around the country."

The Sounds' food and beverage provider, Centerplate, has generously donated gift cards to each family to use throughout the season.

