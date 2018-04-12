Redbirds off to Best Start in Franchise History After 5-4 Win
April 12, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds jumped out to a 4-2 lead and then scored a key insurance run in the eighth inning to secure a 5-4 win and a three-game series sweep of the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Memphis (7-1), playing as the Memphis Chicks Thursday night and every home Thursday during the season as part of a "Throwback Thursday" series, is off to its best start in franchise history one season after winning the Pacific Coast League championship and setting numerous franchise and league records with a 91-50 regular-season record.
Memphis scored a run in the first inning and three in the third, after Omaha took a 2-1 lead after the top of the third. Rangel Ravelo had a two-run double and scored on a Patrick Wisdom base hit to give the Redbirds a 4-2 advantage.
Omaha plated a third run off Austin Gomber in the top of the fifth, but all Gomber surrendered on the night were single runs in the second, third, and fifth frames. He finished with six hits allowed and four strikeouts to earn his first Triple-A victory.
The Redbirds plated what turned out to be a huge insurance run in the bottom of the eighth without the ball leaving the infield, as Adolis Garcia walked, stole second, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on another groundout, to make it 5-3 in favor of Memphis.
Omaha got a run right back in the top of the ninth, making it a 5-4 ballgame, but Edward Mujica settled down and struck out the final two hitters of the game to earn the save.
Wisdom's RBI was his seventh of the season, and Tyler O'Neill finished 2-for-4. Max Schrock had a double alongside Ravelo.
The Redbirds' season-opening homestand continues through Monday against the Iowa Cubs (Cubs). For more information on single-game tickets and ticket mini-memberships, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2018
- Sounds Fall to Cubs, Miss Series Sweep - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds off to Best Start in Franchise History After 5-4 Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Redbirds Narrowly Defeat Chasers Again, 5-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Dodgers Sweep Express with 3-1 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Oklahoma City Sweeps Round Rock with 3-1 Win in Finale - Round Rock Express
- Isotopes Fall to 51s in Series Finale - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Iowa Cubs (1-4) at Nashville Sounds (3-4) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (6-1) vs Omaha Storm Chasers (1-5) - Memphis Redbirds
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- Baby Cakes to Retire Pontiff's Jersey #31 - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Sounds to Sign Two Honorary Players from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt - Nashville Sounds
- Stacie Daniel to Celebrate "Home Run for Life" Saturday with OKC Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Partial Closure of 5th Avenue North to Impact Traffic To/From Sounds Games Through Monday - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers' Opening Weekend Starts Tonight - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Grizzlies complete the comeback, defeat Rainiers 13-9 for first home win of the season - Fresno Grizzlies
- Late Runs Doom Tacoma - Tacoma Rainiers
- Isotopes Power Past 51s in Slugfest - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Sky Sox Win Third Straight in 7-2 Victory over Baby Cakes - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Dodgers Chug to 19-1 Win Against Express - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Dodgers Rout Express 19-1 - Round Rock Express
- 'Cakes Lose to Sky Sox 7-2 - New Orleans Baby Cakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds off to Best Start in Franchise History After 5-4 Win
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (6-1) vs Omaha Storm Chasers (1-5)
- Redbirds Use Big Inning and Lights-Out Relief to Top Omaha
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (5-1) vs Omaha Storm Chasers (1-4)
- Redbirds' Largest Home-Opening Crowd Since 2010 Treated to 7-0 Win