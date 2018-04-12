Oklahoma City Sweeps Round Rock with 3-1 Win in Finale

April 12, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma City Dodgers (5-1) capped off a three-game series sweep over the Round Rock Express (1-7) thanks to a 3-1 victory on Thursday night. The E-Train offense was limited to just one run on four hits.

OKC starter LHP Manny Banuelos (1-0, 1.80) picked up the win after a dominant two-hit performance in which the E-Train mustered just one run in six innings. The lefty struck out four while walking just one. Round Rock starter LHP Yohander Mendez (0-2, 8.00) suffered the loss despite holding Oklahoma City to three runs on six hits in 5.2 frames.

The home side struck first in the second inning as DH Alex Verdugo led off with a double prior to an RBI single courtesy of Rob Segedin. 2B Breyvic Valera then drove Segedin home with an RBI single of his own.

Round Rock LF Michael O'Neill opened the fourth inning with a leadoff double before advancing to second on a Banuelos wild pitch. Two hitters later, RF Destin Hood sent a sacrifice fly to deep right field that cut the gap to 2-1. However, OKC picked the run right back up in the bottom of the inning as Segedin lined a solo home run to left field, giving his team a 3-1 edge.

The Round Rock offense managed just two baserunners in the next four frames. The E-Train attempted a rally in the ninth as DH Willie Calhoun and Hood teamed up for a pair of two-out singles, however OKC RHP Brian Schlitter enticed SS Christian Lopes to ground out to end the threat. Schlitter picked up his first save of the season with the performance.

The Express now head west for a four-game date with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. E-Train RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-1, 8.31) is slated to start against Sky Sox RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 1.50). First pitch at Security Service Field is slated for 7:40 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RoundRockExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.