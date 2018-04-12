Redbirds Narrowly Defeat Chasers Again, 5-4

April 12, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





MEMPHIS, TN - Frank Schwindel and Nick Dini homered, but Memphis beat the Chasers for a 3rd consecutive day, defeating Omaha 5-4 on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds scored in the bottom of the 1st inning on back-to-back hits against Jon Dziedzic, as Max Schrock doubled and Tyler O'Neill singled him home.

Schwindel responded immediately for Omaha, tying the game in the top of the 2nd with his first home run of the season.

The Chasers took a brief lead in the top of the 3rd; Ramon Torres singled, went to 2nd on a groundout, and scored when Hunter Dozier hit a slow roller along the 3rd base line that hit the base and bounced away, giving Omaha a 2-1 lead.

But Memphis responded with 3 tallies in the home half of the 3rd. With 1 out, Tyler Collins overran a fly ball hit by Max Schrock, and was charged with a 2-base error. Tyler O'Neill followed with a single, and Rangel Ravelo doubled in Schrock and O'Neill. With 2 out, Patrick Wisdom singled, bringing Ravelo home, and making it 4-2 Redbirds.

Omaha pulled a run back in the top of the 5th; Ramon Torres doubled, advanced to 3rd on a fly ball, and scored on an RBI groundout by Hunter Dozier, making it 4-3.

Austin Gomber (W, 1-0) pitched 6.2 innings for Memphis, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Dziedzic (L, 0-1) tossed 6 innings for Omaha; he allowed 4 runs (2 earned), 7 hits, and no walks. He struck out 4.

Derien Gonzalez recorded the final out of the 7th for Memphis, and then pitched a perfect 8th to keep the Redbirds in front.

Josh Staumont stranded 2 runners in the 7th with a pair of strikeouts, but Memphis grabbed an insurance run in the bottom of the 8th against Wily Peralta . Adolis Garcia walked, stole 2nd, went to 3rd on a groundout, and scored on a slow ground ball by Patrick Wisdom, giving Memphis a 5-3 lead.

Edward Mujica closed out the 9th, earning his 1st Save of the season, but not before Nick Dini hit his 2nd homer of the season, pulling Omaha within 5-4. Jack Lopez followed with a double, putting the tying run at 2nd base with 1 out. Mujica rallied to retire the final 2 batters, however, dropping the Chasers to a 1-6 start.

The Storm Chasers continue their road trip in Nashville on Friday evening at 6:35 PM Central Time. Omaha's starter is to be determined, while LHP Eric Jokisch (0-1, 5.40) throws for the Sounds.

Single-game tickets are available for all remaining 2018 Storm Chasers home contests, and may be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets, or through the Werner Park Ticket Office during open hours from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday either in-person or by calling (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.