Sound the Alarm | Fire Truck Pull Benefitting Special Olympics Slated for Saturday

On Saturday, June 22, the Emeralds will be hosting a Fire Truck Pull, a team strength competition in which participants work together to pull a full-sized fire truck. The event will be held at PK Park, and will work to raise money for Eugene/Springfield Special Olympics and the athletes they support.

During the Fire Truck Pull, participants will compete in groups of 12 to pull a fire truck over 20 feet, while racing up against the clock. This unique event will bring out participants' competitive side, test their strength, and benefit the local Special Olympics athletes, as every dollar raised stays local to help them.

"We are really excited to host this event at PK Park this summer," said Director of Community Relations Anne Culhane. "It is an extremely unique event that will be both fun and impressive to watch."

Special Olympics enriches the lives of thousands of children and adults with intellectual disabilities and their community through sports, education and athlete health. The Emeralds are proud supporters of this organization and participate in the annual Polar Plunge every February.

"This is also a great way we can support Special Olympics witout jumping into the Willamette River in February," Culhane joked.

Anyone can participate in the Fire Truck Pull, as the event will have an Open Division and Youth Division. For the Youth Division, teams of six will pull a golf cart holding the Emeralds' mascot, Sluggo. Community members are encouraged to attend, cheer on their favorite teams and donate to help support Special Olympics.

For more information and to register your team, please visit www.milb.com/eugene/community/fire-truck-pull.

