AquaSox Drop Opener in Boise

BOISE, Idaho - Bladimir Restituyo batted 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Boise Hawks to a 4-1 win over the AquaSox before a crowd of 4,014 at Memorial Stadium. It was the home opener for the Hawks who also picked up their first win of the season.

Restituyo put Boise up 2-0 in the fourth inning with a two-out, two-run double to left field. His RBI single in the eighth inning gave Boise a 4-1 lead.

Boise left-hander Wander Cabrera (1-0) picked up the win in his season debut. In five innings he allowed three hits and one run. He walked two and struck out four.

The AquaSox scored their run in the fifth. Cade Marlowe led the inning off with a bunt base hit and took second on an errand pickoff throw. With one out, he scored on a groundout by Luis Joseph.

The AquaSox managed just five singles and were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Johnson was not involved in the decision. He blanked Boise over three innings, allowed one hit and struck out four.

