Seesaw Game North of the Border Goes South for Ems

In a highly contested ballgame in Vancouver, the Ems made one too many mistakes to come away with a victory, falling 4-3 to the Canadians in the first game of a four-game series in front of 5,210 fans at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Coming into the contest with a 24-inning scoreless streak, the Ems had their most positive start of the season, putting that streak in the rearview mirror after a 2-out RBI single from cleanup hitter Jake Slaughter to score Luis Vazquez.

However, that lead would be short-lived as Eugene starting pitcher Didier Vargas struggled with his fastball command in his first start of the season. Vargas walked Canadians' leadoff hitter Tanner Morris to lead off the first before giving up a single to Trevor Schwecke. After a flyout by Yorman Rodriguez moved Morris to third with one out, Will Robertson drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game.

Ronny Brito loaded the bases with another single, bringing up McGregory Contreras. Contreras hit a slow groundball to shortstop Luis Vazquez, who attempted to start a potential inning-ending double play by flipping the ball to second baseman Yonathan Perlaza. However, after stepping on second for the force out, Perlaza's throw sailed wide of Slaughter at first allowing Schwecke and Robertson to score and giving the Canadians a 3-1 lead.

After Vancouver starter Gabriel Ponce exited the game with one out in the third, the Ems offense went to work on reliever Randy Pondler. Yonathan Perlaza crushed a two-run home run to left field, his first of the season, to tie the game at three apiece. Pondler would settle down after that to throw 2.2 innings in total.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, McGregory Contreras was once again in the middle of the action, lacing a one-out double down the left field line off Didier Vargas. With Brett Wright at the plate, Vargas spiked a pair of fastballs for wild pitches, allowing Contreras to reach third and ultimately score the go-ahead run.

The Vancouver bullpen would take it from there, with Andy McGuire, Josh Almonte, and Luke Gillingham combining for four shutout innings of relief to close the game.

The Emeralds did put the tying run at second base with two outs in the ninth, but after a pitch in the dirt during an at-bat to Edmond Americaan, Fernando Kelli was caught between second and third base after Vancouver catcher Wright fielded the ball cleanly and stood up ready to throw. With Kelli frozen and in no-man's land, Wright ran directly at the Ems baserunner, forcing him to retreat to second. Wright then flipped the ball to the second baseman Brito, who applied the tag on Kelli to end the game.

Jesus Tejada and Riley McCauley combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless relief for the Emeralds, surrendering just 2 base hits.

Tomorrow, the Emeralds take on the Canadians the second game of a four-game series, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. Niels Stone makes his debut on the mound for the Emeralds, while Juan Diaz will start for Vancouver. The broadcast can be heard live on 95.3 The Score or the TuneIn App, with play-by-play from Pat Zajac, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:50pm.

