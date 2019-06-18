C's Open Series vs. Eugene with 4-3 Victory

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Canadians RF MC Gregory Contreras hit a one out double in the bottom of the 4th inning and later scored on a wild pitch which ended up being the winning run as Vancouver opened a four-game series vs. Eugene with a 4-3 victory out at Scotiabank Field. The win moved the Canadians (2-2) back to .500 on the season, just one game back of North Division leading Spokane.

Eugene came into Vancouver struggling offensively hitting just .138 (12-for-87) through its first three games of the season, but showed well early managing a run in the top of the first (1B Jake Slaughter, RBI single) and then a pair of runs in the top of the 3rd inning that came when 2B Yonathan Perlaza slammed a two-run home run off Canadians LHP Randy Pondler.

After falling behind in the top of the 1st, Vancouver plated three runs of its own which included an RBI single from RF Will Robertson as the Canadians offense bounced back from a tough outing vs. Spokane on Sunday afternoon.

With the game even at 3-3 in the bottom of the 4th, MC Gregory Contreras doubled off Emeralds starter LHP Didier Vargas and later scored when Vargas spiked not one, but two wild pitches in front of his catcher Jonathan Soto giving the C's a 4-3 lead. It would end up being the game's final run.

The Canadians bullpen was dynamite over the final five frames with LHP Randy Pondler settling down after the home run from Perlaza. RHP Andy McGuire (2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 1SO); RHP Joshua Almonte (1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1SO) and LHP Luke Gillingham (1.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 0SO) slammed the door of the Ems offense that mustered just two hits over the final six innings of Monday's contest.

Vancouver improves to 2-2 (.500) on the season while Eugene falls to 1-3 (.200) with game two of this series set for Tuesday, June 18th at 7:05pm. Canadians manager Casey Candaele will send LHP Juan Diaz (0-0, 0.00) to the mound opposite RHP Niels Stone, a 27th rounder from 2018 - who will make his first start of the season.

