Hawks Win 4-1 in Home Opener

In front of a home crowd of 4,014, the Boise Hawks defeated the Everett AquaSox 4-1 in their home opener of 2019.

Center fielder Bladimir Restituyo had those fans going crazy as he went 2 for 4 with three RBIs on the night. In the fourth inning with runners at first and second, Restituyo blasted a line drive into left field that scored both Trey Jacobs and Joe Aeilts. Boise took a 2-0 lead after the RBI-double.

Everett responded with an RBI-groundout from Luis Joseph that scored Cade Marlowe. Boise's offense continued the productivity when LJ Hatch came in to pinch hit and batted an RBI-double to put the Hawks in front 3-1.

Restituyo then followed up with another clutch at-bat in the bottom of the eighth. He knocked in a base hit to center field that scored Jacobs and gave the Hawks the 4-1 lead.

The Boise pitching staff held Everett to only five hits on the night and racked up 10 strikeouts. Starting pitcher Wander Cabrera gained his first win of the season throwing five innings, allowing one earned run, walking two and striking out four.

Will Tribucher earned his first save of his two-year professional career, ending the top of the ninth with two swinging strikeouts.

Boise won their first game of the season and improves to a 1-3 record on the young season. The next game for the Hawks will be at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday for game two of the three-game series against the AquaSox. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. MDT with Breiling Eusebio set to make his second start of the year. Matt Martin is projected to start for the AquaSox.

