Tri-City Edged By Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Hops (3-1) proved to be too much to handle on Monday night as the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-3) fell 8-1 in the opener of the four-game series. Tyler Benson, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday, had a single and scored the team's only run.

The Dust Devils were within striking distance most of the night, but the game got out of reach for Tri-City in the late innings. The Dust Devils committed three errors in the eighth inning that led to three Hillsboro runs. Two additional runs came in for the Hops in the ninth inning when Tri-City infielder Luke Becker made the first pitching appearance of his professional career. Deacon Medders impressed in his one inning of relief for Tri-City. Medders tossed a scoreless frame in his professional debut with the Dust Devils.

The two teams will clash in the second game of the four-game series on Tuesday night. Right-handed pitcher Cullen Dana will toe the rubber for Tri-City. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Erin Baldwin. It will be Trivia Tuesday at Gesa Stadium featuring baseball trivia throughout the game. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets!

