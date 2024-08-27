Souahy, Laszo Net USL Championship Team of the Week 25 Honors Following Gritty Win

August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa ascended above the playoff line and defender Alexis Souahy and midfielder Edwin Laszo notched USL Championship Team of the Week 25 honors on Tuesday for the club's 1-0 victory over Detroit City FC, the league announced.

Souahy and Laszo headlined a gritty effort which saw FC Tulsa successfully defend its lead down a man for the final 33 minutes of action. With recent FC Tulsa acquisition Aaron Bibout netting nylon in the 13th minute, the club saw Harvey St Clair escorted in the 65th minute after receiving his second yellow card of the match. The early exit saw Detroit City FC dominate the action with 67.7% of second-half possession, 17 touches inside the box and 11 shot attempts - but none marked an equalizer.

Souahy, who posted a brace versus his former club, New Mexico United, in Week 24, followed up the effort with a pair of crucial blocks to tag along with two tackles, an interception and eight clearances. Souahy blocked his first shot attempt in the 64th minute before stopping a counter attack, generated by a quick throw-in, in the 93rd minute.

Laszo played field general to net his honors, earning his flowers after leading the contest in multiple categories. Laszo led the match with four interceptions, four tackles (4-of-4 tackles won) and 11 possessions won, snagging two in the final third. A key cog in the passing game, he led FC Tulsa in touches (67) and accurate passes (33) and added three dribbles on the night.

With the recognition, FC Tulsa has now notched 18 USL Championship Team of the Week selections this season while Souahy and Laszo earned their second and third appearance, respectively.

Next up, FC Tulsa returns home for Family Night versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Sunday, September 1, at 5 p.m. CT.

Kids 12 and under can attend the Family Night match for free with a paid adult. The promotion, courtesy of Bank of Oklahoma, invites families to redeem up to three free 12-and-under tickets per paid adult by calling 918-727-2231, emailing tickets@fctulsa.com, or visiting the Box Office on matchday.

The Box Office will open at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 1.

FC Tulsa enters the match riding a six-match home undefeated streak, the sixth-longest in the league. The club will also look to avenge its 1-0 loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on July 4.

The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 25

GK - Koke Vegas, Rhode Island FC: The Spanish shot-stopper posted a five-save shutout in RIFC's scoreless draw against Loudoun United FC that included a stoppage-time penalty kick save to preserve a point on the road for the visitors at Segra Field.

D - Emmanuel Samadia, Hartford Athletic: The Sierra Leone native notched one assist and had three chances created while completing 53 of 62 passes overall and defensively won 2 of 2 tackles and 5 of 8 duels while making four interceptions and three recoveries.

D - Alexis Souahy, FC Tulsa: The Comoros international made eight clearances, six recoveries and one interception, recorded a pair of blocked shots, and won 4 of 6 duels as Tulsa earned a 1-0 victory on the road against Detroit City FC.

D - Luke Biasi, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Biasi helped the Hounds keep Birmingham Legion FC's attack in check, winning 4 of 5 tackles and 9 of 11 duels while making five clearances, six recoveries and blocking one shot at Protective Stadium

M - Christian Pinzón, Las Vegas Lights FC: The Mexican winger notched a pair of assists in the Lights' 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven at Cashman Field and had six chances created overall while completing 43 of 44 passes and winning 4 of 7 duels.

M - Edwin Laszo, FC Tulsa: Lazso put in a strong performance in the center of midfield as Tulsa took victory against Detroit City to move above the playoff line, winning 4 of 4 tackles and 13 of 20 duels while making 11 recoveries, four interceptions and five clearances.

M - Valentin Noël, Las Vegas Lights FC: The French midfielder bagged his ninth goal of the season and had five shots and three chances created overall while completing 40 of 47 passes in the Lights' 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven at Cashman Field.

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven: The English midfielder bagged a pair of assists in the first half of Indy's loss in Las Vegas before coming off at the break in his first start since an injury on June 22, and completed 15 of 20 passes overall while winning 2 of 3 ground duels.

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery: The Golden Boot leader recorded his second hat trick of the season in the Battery's 6-0 victory against Orange County SC, scoring on all three of his shots in the game, while completing 17 of 22 passes and winning 7 of 9 ground duels.

F - Edward Kizza, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Kizza bagged a pair of goals to lead the Hounds to a 3-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC, recorded four shots and one chance created overall while winning 4 of 4 ground duels and completing 11 of 15 passes.

F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic: Dieng scored both goals as Hartford rallied for a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC, recording six shots overall and completing 10 of 12 passes while winning 5 of 11 duels.

Coach - Bob Lilley, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: The legendary coach notched the 400 th victory of his career across all competitions as the Hounds took a 3-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC to move the side within three points of the playoff positions.

Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Akeem Ward (MEM), Jared Timmer (SAC), Mukwelle Akale (NM), Ben Morris (DET), MD Myers (CHS), Manuel Arteaga (TBR)

FC Tulsa Team of the Week Selections:

Week 2: Phillip Goodrum, Blaine Ferri, Milo Yosef (bench)

Week 5: Alexis Souahy, Justin Portillo, Edwin Laszo

Week 6: Patrick Seagrist (bench)

Week 9: Phillip Goodrum (bench)

Week 14: Diogo Pacheco and Owen Damm

Week 16: Phillip Goodrum (bench)

Week 19: Johan Peñaranda

Week 22: Mario Sanchez (coach), Edwin Laszo and Philip Goodrum (bench)

Week 23: Harvey St Clair (bench)

Week 25: Edwin Laszo, Alexis Souahy

