Miami FC Falls at Tampa Bay

August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC lost to the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-0, despite playing a solid first half.

Miami traveled up to St. Petersburg to take on the Rowdies for the second match of the season between the in-state rivals.

Miami started the match off strong showing a firm defense with multiple key saves made by Khadim Ndiaye. Ndiaye, who has only had six appearances with the team thus far this season, has played the last three matches.

The Rowdies had multiple shots on target from Manuel Arteaga and Damian Rivera, but none were able to make it past Miami's defense and keeper.

The score entering halftime was 0-0 and Miami was looking strong on the pitch. However, things changed for the Rowdies in the second half, when Manuel Arteaga was able to get past Miami's defense and score the first goal of the evening off a ball from Damian Rivera.

Despite their performance earlier in the match, Miami was unable to keep this up and let in another goal in the 72nd minute when Damian Rivera made his onto the scoresheet and was able to get one past Miami's keeper.

Miami will be looking to build on this performance next Saturday when the team takes on Monterey Bay FC at home. Tickets can be found at miamifc.com/tickets.

LINEUPS

Tampa Bay Rowdies - Jordan Farr, Blake Bodily (Zane Bubb 86'), Freddy Kleemann, Eddie Munjoma, Ryan Spaulding (Joshua Perez 89'), Danny Crisostomo (Nathan Worth 84'), Lewis Hilton, Pacifique Niyongabire, Cal Jennings, Damián Rivera (Leo Fernandes 83'), Manuel Arteaga (Endri Mustali 84')

Substitutes not Used: Phil Breno, Cristian Ortiz, Matheus De Jesus

Miami FC - Khadim Nidaye, Alejandro Mitrano, Junior Palacios (Nicolas Cardona 73'), Daltyn Knutson, Roberto Molina, Mujeeb Murana, Gabriel Cabral, Joey DeZart (Lucas De Paula 90+'), Allen Gavilanes, Michael Lawrence (Rocco Genzano 80'), Frank Lopez

Substitutes not Used: Felipe Rodriguez, Daniel Barbir, Marco Santana

SCORING SUMMARY

TBR - Manuel Arteaga 61'

TBR - Damián Rivera 72'

DISIPLINE SUMMARY

MIA - Roberto Molina (Yellow Card 43')

TBR - Manuel Arteaga (Yellow Card 45+')

TBR - Pacifique Niyongabire (Yellow Card 45+')

TBR - Freddy Kleemann (Yellow Card 48')

MIA - Joey DeZart (Yellow Card 67')

TBR - Cal Jennings (Yellow Card 70')

MIA - Nico Cardona (Yellow Card 85')

