Quartet of Hounds Pull Weekly Honors

August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC was well-represented on this week's USL Championship Team of the Week, led by Edward Kizza and Luke Biasi in the starting 11, head coach Bob Lilley in the coach slot and goalkeeper Eric Dick earning a bench spot on the Week 25 team announced by the league this afternoon.

Kizza led the line in the Hounds' 3-0 win Saturday at Birmingham Legion FC, scoring the first two goals for his third two-goal game since joining the Hounds in 2022. His strikes, which came five minutes apart in the 34th and 39th minute, also gave him four goals in his last three visits to Birmingham's Protective Stadium. It is the second Team of the Week honor this year for Kizza, who was the Player of the Week in Week 7 of this season.

Biasi earns his first Team of the Week honor after playing a crucial role on the back line in the Hounds' fourth shutout in five August matches. The defender won 4 of 5 tackles and 9 of 11 duels overall, winning possession for the side six times. He also had a match-leading five clearances, and added a blocked shot in the all-around performance.

Lilley was named the Coach of the Week for the second time in 2024 - the first season that has been included in the weekly honors. The Hounds' veteran boss picked up his 400th career win leading professional teams, more than any active coach in a U.S.-based professional league.

For the third time in four weeks, Dick is the bench goalkeeper for the Team of the Week. In the shutout against Birmingham, Dick made six saves - his second-highest total of the season - and he remains second in the Championship with 10 clean sheets on the season.

To see the full USL Championship team of the week, visit uslchampionship.com.

The Hounds are back on the road again this Saturday, when they will face Indy Eleven at 7 p.m. at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis. The match will be shown live on KDKA+ and streamed on ESPN+.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 27, 2024

