Rowdies Cristian Ortiz Called up to Dominican Republic Senior National Team

August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Tampa Bay Rowdies forward Cristian Ortiz has been named to the Dominican Republic National Team squad for the first two matches of the 2024-2025 CONCACAF Nations League. This is the first call-up to the Dominican Republic's senior national team for the 17-year-old Rowdies attacker.

We're absolutely delighted for Cristian, said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. It's all through his hard work that he's been able to earn this. He's been a great kid coming in and doing all the right things. It's great for our club as well, to be able to have these young guys and give them a platform to progress in their careers. There is not much of a higher honor than playing international football, so we're happy to see Cristian take this next step.

Ortiz could make his senior national team debut in the Dominican Republic's opening Nations League match against Bermuda on Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. ET. The Dominican Republic is also slated to take on Dominica on Tuesday, September 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Both matches will take place at ABFA Technical Center in Antigua and Bermuda.

Ortiz will be unavailable for the Rowdies away match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on September 7 and is anticipated to miss the club's away match versus Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday, September 11.

Ortiz joined the Rowdies on a USL Academy contract in March shortly before the start of the USL Championship season. He then signed a professional contract with the club in May, paving the way for a call-up to the Dominican Republic U20 team for the CONCACAF U20 Championship in July. Despite being the youngest player on the roster, Ortiz started all three group-stage matches for the Dominican Republic.

This call-up means a lot to me, especially after going to the CONCACAF championship with the U20s, said Ortiz. I think it means I earned the coaches' trust and that I performed well enough to be called up to the senior national team. I started the year playing ECNL with Florida Premier FC and ended up playing in USL Championship and the CONCACAF U20 Championship, and now the Nations League. It's been quite a year for me, but I'm happy to be able to pursue my dreams in soccer.

Ortiz has appeared in 8 matches for the Rowdies across all competitions during his first season in the professional ranks.

