A Triple Threat: Republic FC Names Three August Coaches of the Month

August 27, 2024

Sacramento Republic FC







During halftime of last Saturday's match at Heart Health park, Republic FC announced not one, not two, but three August Coaches of the Month. Representing each of Republic FC's current youth club partnerships - Roy Malone from El Dorado Hills Soccer Club, Joe Koch from Natomas Futbol Academy, and Anthony Carrillo from Land Park Soccer Club. The three special honorees were selected for their unwavering dedication to their players both on and off the field.

Roy Malone accepted his award on the pitch as a fresh retiree, after dedicating nearly 27 years to coaching both boys and girls youth teams at El Dorado Hills Soccer Club. Malone shares his reasons for choosing to coach at EDHSC - and has ever since 1997, "Coaching is just a terrific way to spend time with young people...and hopefully being able to give them some guidance...you just get a lot of fulfillment from it." Malone hangs up his coaching whistle, but doesn't walk away empty handed, "Seeing them in the grocery store and having them come up to you and give you a big hug... there's nothing like it," - the greatest coaches create impacts that last a lifetime.

Natomas Futbol Academy's Joe Koch shares his genuine love for playing a role in the developmental experience that are youth soccer programs. "The most rewarding part is when you're not even at the game and one of your players sees you and yells "Coach Joe!", because it means that you've made an impact," shares Koch. There is also a focus on making a lasting impact that creates a meaning beyond the game, "The whole point is not to be their last coach, it's to make sure that they're back the next year. If you can make sure that your whole team is back the next year, I thank you've succeeded as a coach," says Koch.

Many youth soccer coaches begin their coaching experience when their kids begin playing, and Land Park SC's Anthonny Carrillo attests to this origin story. He shares the inspiration given by his daughter, "I really thought that I could contribute in a way that maybe more than just watching on the sidelines." Carrillo's coaching excellence focuses on harnessing the skills that will be applied for years to come, "I really think it's important that we continue to create a passion for the sport. They may not be professional players down the road, but their kids will be the next generation of kids that continue to play soccer for us, and so I think that that's where my commitment comes from."

Youth coaches - like Malone, Koch, and Carrillo - who are dedicated to instilling values like teamwork, sportsmanship, and perseverance cultivate a strong sense of belonging and purpose that will stay with their athletes far beyond their time coaching them.

