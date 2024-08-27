Mamadou Dieng and Emmanuel Samadia Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Mamadou Dieng and Emmanuel Samadia continue their excellent run of form for Hartford Athletic, earning USL Championship Team of the Week honors for the second week in a row. A unique feat for Samadia, he makes this week's team at left back after earning the selection at right back a week ago. Dieng was on the bench last week, and this appearance marks his first as a starter. The double selection for Week 25 brings Hartford's total up to 17 on the year.

Dieng and Samadia put their footprints all over Hartford's 2-1 victory over Louisville City on Saturday night. Dieng's brace led the way, while Samadia supported with three chances created and the assist on his teammate's first goal. The pair connected to bring Hartford level early in the second half when Samadia pinpointed a low cross to Dieng inside the six yard box, and the young striker slotted it to the bottom right corner of the net. An impressive precision pass from Samadia, the ball spun between two Louisville defenders in close quarters on its way to Dieng. The two players from the west coast of Africa have played well together through Hartford's recent stretch, as all three of Samadia's assists have been to Dieng.

The game-winning goal came in the 83rd minute after Beverly Makangila, Marcus Epps, and Kyle Edwards all contributed a touch in the buildup to get the ball to the 20 year old in a scoring position. Dieng took one touch with his back toward goal after the final pass from Edwards, then turned and powered his shot to the roof of the net to give his team the lead. The Senegalese striker has shown clinical ability to find space and operate in tight spaces, scoring again with bodies around him inside the six yard box. Dieng has scored six goals on the year, and all of them have come across an efficient eight-game stretch.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 25 GK - Koke Vegas, Rhode Island FC: The Spanish shot-stopper posted a five-save shutout in RIFC's scoreless draw against Loudoun United FC that included a stoppage-time penalty kick save to preserve a point on the road for the visitors at Segra Field.

D - Emmanuel Samadia, Hartford Athletic: The Sierra Leone native notched one assist and had three chances created while completing 53 of 62 passes overall and defensively won 2 of 2 tackles and 5 of 8 duels while making four interceptions and three recoveries.

D - Alexis Souahy, FC Tulsa: The Comoros international made eight clearances, six recoveries and one interception, recorded a pair of blocked shots, and won 4 of 6 duels as Tulsa earned a 1-0 victory on the road against Detroit City FC.

D - Luke Biasi, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Biasi helped the Hounds keep Birmingham Legion FC's attack in check, winning 4 of 5 tackles and 9 of 11 duels while making five clearances, six recoveries and blocking one shot at Protective Stadium

M - Christian Pinzón, Las Vegas Lights FC: The Mexican winger notched a pair of assists in the Lights' 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven at Cashman Field and had six chances created overall while completing 43 of 44 passes and winning 4 of 7 duels.

M - Edwin Laszo, FC Tulsa: Lazso put in a strong performance in the center of midfield as Tulsa took victory against Detroit City to move above the playoff line, winning 4 of 4 tackles and 13 of 20 duels while making 11 recoveries, four interceptions and five clearances.

M - Valentin Noël, Las Vegas Lights FC: The French midfielder bagged his ninth goal of the season and had five shots and three chances created overall while completing 40 of 47 passes in the Lights' 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven at Cashman Field.

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven: The English midfielder bagged a pair of assists in the first half of Indy's loss in Las Vegas before coming off at the break in his first start since an injury on June 22, and completed 15 of 20 passes overall while winning 2 of 3 ground duels.

F - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery: The Golden Boot leader recorded his second hat trick of the season in the Battery's 6-0 victory against Orange County SC, scoring on all three of his shots in the game, while completing 17 of 22 passes and winning 7 of 9 ground duels.

F - Edward Kizza, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Kizza bagged a pair of goals to lead the Hounds to a 3-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC, recorded four shots and one chance created overall while winning 4 of 4 ground duels and completing 11 of 15 passes.

F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic: Dieng scored both goals as Hartford rallied for a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC, recording six shots overall and completing 10 of 12 passes while winning 5 of 11 duels.

Coach - Bob Lilley, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: The legendary coach notched the 400th victory of his career across all competitions as the Hounds took a 3-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC to move the side within three points of the playoff positions.

Bench: Eric Dick (PIT), Akeem Ward (MEM), Jared Timmer (SAC), Mukwelle Akale (NM), Ben Morris (DET), MD Myers (CHS), Manuel Arteaga (TBR)

United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 27, 2024

