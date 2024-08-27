Jared Timmer Earns Second Straight Team of the Week Selection

August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC defender Jared Timmer has been named to the Week 25 Team of the Week for his performance in Saturday's 1-0 win over San Antonio FC. The Michigan native played a key role in securing his club's second straight clean sheet, earning him his fourth Team of the Week selection of the year and second in two weeks.

Over the weekend, Timmer completed 66 of 77 passes, while winning four of six duels and earning six recoveries. Republic FC's defense stifled San Antonio's attack, holding them to just two shots in the contest. The Indomitable Club controlled nearly 70% of the possession and forced nearly 40% of the action to be played in San Antonio's defensive third. Republic FC earned its 12th clean sheet of the year, the best mark in the Western Conference, and has conceded the fewest goals in the league (20).

Now in his second season in Sacramento, Timmer has become one of the team's most consistent players. He leads the squad with 2,124 minutes, 119 possessions won, and 1,177 successful passes, while also winning 154 possessions. With 10 games still to play, he has already set a new career high with three goal contributions, including his first career goal scored on August 14 against El Paso Locomotive FC.

This is Timmer's fourth Team of the Week selection of the campaign. He earned consecutive nods in July with back-to-back assists, before his goal against El Paso earned him a spot on the weekly top squad last week. This is the 22nd Team of the Week selection for Republic FC this year.

Saturday's win keeps Republic FC in second place in the Western Conference, continuing the club's run in the top three of the table for 24 of 25 weeks this season. Only 10 regular season games remain, including nine against Western Conference opponents who are battling for position in a tight table.

The Indomitable Club returns to action on Saturday, September 7 as the club heads east for the final time in the regular season to faceoff with the East's second place team, Charleston Battery. Kickoff from Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina is set for 4:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.