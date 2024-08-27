Memphis 901 FC Looks for Midweek Magic at Colorado Springs

August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Another day, another potential playoff preview for Memphis 901 FC as they take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night in Western Conference battle.

The Beale Street Boys will look to pull off some magic in the midweek on Witches and Wizards night at Weidner Field.

Coming off a 1-1 draw at Oakland Roots SC, Memphis is unbeaten in four of their five matches so far in August with a No. 3 position in the USL Championship Western Conference.

Colorado Springs sits at No. 6 in the Western Conference with a 9-10-5 record and two games in hand. Memphis would host the Switchbacks if the regular season concluded this week.

The Switchbacks are coming off of a 1-0 loss to No. 1 New Mexico on Saturday.

With 75% of the regular season gone, both clubs will fight to improve postseason positioning. 901 FC is two points behind No. 2 Sacramento while Colorado Springs is only four points off the No. 4 seed and a home playoff match. Memphis will have eight games to climb while Colorado has 10 games remaining.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw at AutoZone Park on June 8. Luiz Fernando was the goalscorer in that matchup as Memphis tallied a season-high 28 shots.

Fans can watch the 8 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN+ and WMC 5 Plus locally. Memphis 901 FC will have a long break before returning to AutoZone Park for Hometown Heroes Night on Wednesday, September 11 and Cancer Kickers Night on Saturday, September 14.

