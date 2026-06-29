Sonia Citron Drops Career-High 32 PTS in 4OT Thriller!
Published on June 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
A career night to remember
Sonia Citron poured in a career-high 32 points, including the game-sealing bucket, to lift the Mystics to a quadruple-overtime victory!
32 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST
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