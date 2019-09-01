Somerset Patriots Welcome Back Olmo Rosario

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced the signing of utility-player Olmo Rosario for the 2019 season.

Rosario enters his second season with the Somerset Patriots and fourth in the Atlantic League. He was in Somerset during a memorable 2017 season where he had a .282 average with 84 hits, 16 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBI.

Rosario's previous Atlantic League service came with the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2013 and 2014. In 2013, he hit .287 with 13 home runs, 74 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Rosario also led the league in games played (137), finished second in the league in doubles (37) and was selected to the Atlantic League All-Star Game that season.

Since his time with the Patriots, the San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native has spent the past two seasons in Campeche in the Mexican League. He began the 2019 season there and hit .321 with 142 hits, six triples, 14 home runs and 74 RBI.

For Campeche and Margarita (Venezuela) in 2018, Rosario combined for a .341 average, 97 runs, 227 hits, 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 117 RBI in 171 games.

Rosario has hit for a high average everywhere he has been throughout his career. In almost every one of his 15 professional seasons, he has hit above .300.

Defensively, Rosario has played a number of different positions throughout his career, including appearances at second base, third base, shortstop and in the outfield.

Rosario owns a career .314 batting average with 991 runs scored, 2,010 hits, 363 doubles, 156 home runs, 961 RBI over 1,681 games played.

