Washington, Romero Blast Ducks Past Patriots

September 1, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Somerset Patriots 7-4 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

Clint Freeman gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-out, two-run single to right-center field off Patriots starter Rick Teasley. Somerset closed to within a run in the fourth on an RBI single to center from Edwin Espinal. However, the Ducks responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-1 lead. A two-run home run to left-center by David Washington and a sacrifice fly to right by Nick Garland did the damage.

The Patriots closed to within a run with two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. A sac fly to left by Alfredo Rodriguez, an RBI single to right by Teodoro Martinez and an RBI single to center by Rey Navarro made it a 5-4 ballgame. However, Somerset would get no closer, and Deibinson Romero launched a two-run homer to left in the seventh to round out the scoring.

Ducks starter Darin Downs did not factor into the decision but pitched three and one-third innings of one-run ball, yielding one hit and one walk while striking out three. Felix Carvallo (1-0) picked up the win in his Ducks debut, pitching one and two-thirds innings of relief and giving up a run on two hits. Teasley (5-3) took the loss, conceding five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings with three strikeouts. Cody Mincey earned his first save of the year with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Washington led the Flock at the plate with three hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk. Romero added two hits, two RBIs, three runs and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Monday to open a four-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. from Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Seth Simmons (7-8, 4.15) gets the start for the Ducks against Barnstormers southpaw John Anderson (10-6, 3.69).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 6, to begin a three-game series against the Sugar Land Skeeters. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks 20th Anniversary Thundersticks, courtesy of Newsday. It's a Flashback Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.