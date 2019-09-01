Rondon Rips Game-Winner as Revs Rally in Ninth for Another Last At-Bat Win

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution scored twice in the ninth inning to claim their third last at-bat victory of the week, downing the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-4 on Saturday night in front of 5,303 fans at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Revs have won four consecutive second half games, improving to 30-19 while maintaining a three-game lead for first place, and will go for the series sweep on Sunday night.

York struck for a first inning run as Welington Dotel reached on an infield single, stole his 30th base of the season, moved to third on a wild pitch, and came home on an Isaias Tejeda fielder's choice.

The Blue Crabs answered right away as their first three batters all hit safely for a quick 2-1 lead. Kent Blackstone led off with a double down the right field line and Edwin Garcia ripped an RBI single to left to tie it. After taking second on the throw, Garcia scored on Jon Griffin's single up the middle. Revs starter Dan Minor quickly righted things, however, and allowed nothing further until the fifth.

York took the lead in the fifth as Telvin Nash crushed a three-run homer just right of the center field batter's eye for a 4-2 advantage. It was Nash's 36th of the season, adding to his franchise record and placing him alone with the fifth-highest total in a season in league history. It also gave him an even 90 RBI on the season, tied for fifth-most in a season in Revs history.

Southern Maryland answered again, however, scoring twice to tie it at 4-4 on a Griffin ground out and a Tony Thomas two-out RBI single to center field.

The score remained deadlocked until the top of the ninth inning. Melky Mesa ended a streak of eight consecutive batters retired with a one-out double down the right field line to spark the game-winning rally and James Skelton followed with a walk. Henry Castillo chased a third strike in the dirt but advanced to first base as the ball bounced away, loading the bases with one out. Alvaro Rondon greeted Blue Crabs closer Mat Latos with a first pitch RBI single up the middle, putting the Revs on top. Justin Trapp added a sac fly to deep center for the insurance run, making it a 6-4 game.

Jameson McGrane closed another outstanding effort from the Revs bullpen with a perfect bottom of the ninth for his 19th save.

Josh Judy (5-2) stranded a pair of runners in the eighth to earn the win. Phil Walby, Robert Carson, and Cesar Cabral all contributed to the combined four-inning scoreless effort from the Revs bullpen.

Notes: The Revs have won six of their last seven second half games. York won despite being out-hit 11-6 and striking out 15 times as a team. Nash's 90 RBI match Nate Espy (2007) for fifth-most in a season in team history and are the most since Andres Perez drove in 92 runs in 2015. Rondon (1-for-3) reached base twice, and has now reached safely in 10 of his 18 trips to the plate over his last four games. McGrane's 19 saves are tied for seventh-most on the Revs' all-time saves list along with Judy and Brad Allen, and are tied with Allen for fourth most in a season in club history. York righty Duke von Schamann (7-5, 3.59) faces Southern Maryland right-hander Kyle Simon (4-10, 5.74) on Sunday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

