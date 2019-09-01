Long Island Completes the Sweep

Central Islip, New York - The Long Island Ducks (28-21, 71-48) downed the Somerset Patriots (19-31, 61-59) 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island started the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second. Clint Freeman delivered a two-out, two-run single with runners on second and third to push the Ducks ahead.

Edwin Espinal drove in a run in the fourth for Somerset, cutting the deficit to just one run.

However, the Ducks responded in the fourth with three runs. Deibinson Romero started the inning with a single to center field and the very next batter, David Washington, powered his 20 home run of the season. A few batters later, Nick Garland recorded a sacrifice fly RBI after Freeman reached third on a Michael Crouse error to extend the Ducks lead to 5-1.

The Patriots charged back with two runs in the fifth. Alfredo Rodriguez added an RBI on a sacrifice fly and Teodoro Martinez recorded a two-out RBI single.

Somerset added another run in the third thanks to a Navarro RBI single up the middle to make it just a one run game.

But, in the bottom of the inning Long Island responded again. Romero (9) hit a two-run home run to make it a 7-4 Ducks lead.

Navarro finished the contest going 2-4 with a double, run scored and RBI. Jimmy Paredes tallied a pair of doubles for Somerset in his 2-4 day.

Felix Carvallo (1-0) earned the win in his first outing with Long Island. Carvallo worked 1.2 innings of relief giving up a run on two hits.

Rick Teasley (5-3) was handed the loss after he allowed five runs on seven hits.

Cody Mincey (S, 1) earned his first save for the Ducks this season in his 41 appearance.

The Patriots continue their road trip tomorrow when they begin a four-game series against the New Britain Bees. First pitch is at 1:35 pm.

