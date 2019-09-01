New Britain Takes Series Finale

For the third straight game, the Lancaster Barnstormers and New Britain Bees were scoreless well into the contest.

On Sunday afternoon, the roof caved in on the Barnstormers.

New Britain struck for three runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth inning to pull away for a 10-1 victory in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Jared Lakind (6-7) carried a shutout into the top of the fifth, surviving four singles and three walks in the first four frames. Ryan Jackson and Bijan Rademacher started the fifth with consecutive singles. With runners at the corners, Jason Rogers smacked a grounder to third. Joe Terdoslavich caught Jackson in a rundown, but he stayed in it long enough for the other runners to advance to second and third. Mike Carp drilled a two-run single past the drawn-in infielders and took second when Caleb Gindl's throw behind him at first base was left unattended. Jared James picked up the third run with a bloop single to center.

Garrett Granitz and Matt Marksberry fared no better in the sixth. Rando Moreno tripled inside the first base bag to open the inning and scored on a one-out single to left by Jackson. Four walks and two wild pitches later, it was 7-1. Logan Moore capped the inning with a two-run single to center.

Rainy Lara (7-10) worked the first five innings for the Bees before leaving with an injury on the leadoff batter in the sixth. He allowed only two hits, a single by Terdoslavich in the first and a towering home run to right center by Parker Morin to start the fifth. Between the two hits, the right-hander retired 11 consecutive Lancaster hitters.

Chris Reed worked the next three innings, and Sam Gervacio wrapped things up in the ninth, allowing only a bloop single by Devon Torrence.

Lancaster opens a four-game series against the Long Island Ducks on Monday at 5:00. John Anderson (10-6) will need six strikeouts to tie the franchise single season record of 130, set by Bryan Evans in 2016. His mound opponent will be right-hander Seth Simmons (2-4, 7-8). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 4:45.

NOTES: The margin of defeat was the largest for the Barnstormers since June 25, when the club lost, 14-3, to Somerset...Caleb GIndl pitched a scoreless ninth.

