Somerset Patriots INF Will Kengor Named Post Season All-Star

Somerset Patriots infielder Will Kengor

Bridgewater, NJ - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has named infielder Will Kengor as a Post Season All-Star for the 2019 season.

Kengor ranked among league leaders in just about every offensive category in 2019. He finished with a .321 batting average (2nd), .399 on-base percentage (2nd), .492 slugging percentage (5th), .891 OPS (4th), 152 hits (2nd), 32 doubles (T-4th), 60 walks (9th), 49 extra base hits (T-5th) and 233 total bases (5th).

In addition, Kengor won a Somerset Patriots triple crown after leading the team in batting (.321), home runs (15) and RBI (65) over 129 games, second most on the team. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native also enjoyed a 30-game on-base streak that spanned from August 2nd to September 3rd (tied for second-longest streak in the league) and reached base safely in 46 of his final 47 games of the season.

2019 marked a career year for Kengor. His marks in games, home runs, RBI, stolen bases (22), runs, hits, doubles, walks and on-base percentage were all career highs.

"You look for consistency with players and Will was the model of it all year," said Somerset Patriots Manager Brett Jodie. "He was a pillar in our lineup. He drove in runs, got the big hits, and was a leader in our lineup. A lot of versatility that just added to everything else that truly made him an all-around valuable player."

Kengor was named a 2019 Atlantic League All-Star to represent the Liberty Division in the mid-summer classic in York, Pennsylvania.

At the end of the regular season, Somerset Patriots fans selected Kengor as the Team MVP. He was recognized in a pre-game ceremony down on the field at the team's home finale on Sunday, September 22nd.

"It's an honor. There are a lot of great guys on this team," said Kengor at the time of the MVP announcement. "We had a good group that stayed with us the whole year. I'm appreciative of all the fans that voted for me and [Brett Jodie] and [Director of Baseball Operations Jon Hunton] for bringing me in. All the guys that had been here, and the entire Somerset Patriots family that made me feel welcome, made it very easy to play here."

