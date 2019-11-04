Barnstormers Outfielder Named to Year-End All-Star Squad

November 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Lancaster Barnstormers outfielder Caleb Gindl was selected by league managers and officials to the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Team, it was announced today by league president Rick White.

Gindl, playing in his third Atlantic League season, batted .291 for the Barnstormers. The left-handed hitting right fielder clubbed 22 home runs and ended the season with 91 RBI, tied for second in the league. The Molino, Florida resident also finished among the top five in the circuit in walks (82), runs (82), on-base percentage (.389), slugging percentage (.502) and OPS (.891).

He appeared in 139 games out of the 140 played by the Barnstormers during the season. In two of those, bookending the All-Star break, Gindl appeared only on the hill. He also moved from the lineup to the mound in 14 of the other 137 games.

Gindl homered in three consecutive games on the opening homestand and hit three in three days, May 17-19. He had his only multi-homer game in the opener of a doubleheader, August 30 against New Britain. The former Milwaukee Brewer hit safely in 21 of 22 games, July 31-August 24, batting .341 (30-88).

He also had nine assists from the outfield, including a 9-3 assist on a one-hop single to right and a rare 7-3 conversion from left.

"Gindl is well deserving of this award," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "He is a true professional and arguably one of the top all around players in the league. He is a gamer that brings a lot to the table."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.