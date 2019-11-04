Blue Crabs Set Bar with Three Post-Season All-Stars

Waldorf, MD - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has released the 2019 Post-Season All-Star team. Southern Maryland accounts for three of the 12 All-Stars, tied for the most selections in the league. Daryl Thompson, Edwin Garcia, and Mat Latos represent Crustacean Nation on the Post-Season All-Star team.

Thompson, chosen as the League's starting pitcher, and Latos, the relief pitcher, made up the most dominant duo in the Atlantic League, with the pair often combining for complete game efforts in Blue Crab wins.

The La Plata native, Thompson, led the Atlantic League in strikeouts, wins, innings pitched, and a plethora of other categories while the former MLB Cy Young candidate, Latos, was 25 for 27 in save opportunities with a 1.06 earned run average. From May 29th through July 20th Latos allowed just two hits, one walk, and zero runs over 18 innings of work, including a stretch of nine consecutive perfect innings.

Edwin Garcia, the shortstop on the Post-Season All-Star team was a force to be reckoned with both offensively and defensively. His bat exploded in the second half of the season as the third year Blue Crab brought in 32 RBI, crushing his previous best for a half. In the first week of August Garcia went on a tear, going 15 for 32 at the plate in addition to driving in six RBI.

The following is the complete 2019 Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star team:

POSITION PLAYER TEAM

Catcher Isaias Tejeda York Revolution

First Baseman Telvin Nash York Revolution

Second Baseman Jonathan Galvez New Britain Bees

Third Baseman Will Kengor Somerset Patriots

Shortstop Edwin Garcia Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Outfielder Caleb Gindl Lancaster Barnstormers

Outfielder Stephen Cardullo High Point Rockers

Outfielder Melky Mesa York Revolution

Designated Hitter Jason Rogers New Britain Bees

Starting Pitcher Daryl Thompson Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Relief Pitcher Mat Latos Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Closer Jim Fuller New Britain Bees

