2019 Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star Team Unveiled
November 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release
(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its 2019 Post-Season All-Star Team. Players were selected through voting from the league's club administrators and field managers.
"Congratulations all of those who were selected as Post-Season All-Stars," said League President Rick White. "There was a wealth of talent throughout the Atlantic League this past season, and everyone who was chosen displayed tremendous ability in all facets of the game."
The following players have been chosen as 2019 Atlantic League Post-Season All-Stars:
POSITION PLAYER TEAM
Catcher Isaias Tejeda York Revolution
First Baseman Telvin Nash York Revolution
Second Baseman Jonathan Galvez New Britain Bees
Third Baseman Will Kengor Somerset Patriots
Shortstop Edwin Garcia Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
Outfielder Caleb Gindl Lancaster Barnstormers
Outfielder Stephen Cardullo High Point Rockers
Outfielder Melky Mesa York Revolution
Designated Hitter Jason Rogers New Britain Bees
Starting Pitcher Daryl Thompson Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
Relief Pitcher Mat Latos Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
Closer Jim Fuller New Britain Bees
The following is the schedule for the remainder of this year's Atlantic League awards:
Tuesday, November 5 - Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team
Thursday, November 7 - Player, Pitcher, Manager and Rawlings Gold Glove Defensive Player of the Year
Friday, November 8 - Club Awards, including the Joe Klein Executive of the Year, the Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence, the Ray Cipperly Award for Groundskeeping Excellence, Promotion of the Year, Mascot of the Year, Ballpark of the Year and Outstanding Club Community Service Award
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from November 4, 2019
- Somerset Patriots INF Will Kengor Named Post Season All-Star - Somerset Patriots
- Stephen Cardullo Named 2019 All-Star - High Point Rockers
- Blue Crabs Set Bar with Three Post-Season All-Stars - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
- 2019 Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star Team Unveiled - AtL
- Revs Named to Post-Season All-Star Team - York Revolution
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.