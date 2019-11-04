2019 Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star Team Unveiled

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its 2019 Post-Season All-Star Team. Players were selected through voting from the league's club administrators and field managers.

"Congratulations all of those who were selected as Post-Season All-Stars," said League President Rick White. "There was a wealth of talent throughout the Atlantic League this past season, and everyone who was chosen displayed tremendous ability in all facets of the game."

The following players have been chosen as 2019 Atlantic League Post-Season All-Stars:

POSITION PLAYER TEAM

Catcher Isaias Tejeda York Revolution

First Baseman Telvin Nash York Revolution

Second Baseman Jonathan Galvez New Britain Bees

Third Baseman Will Kengor Somerset Patriots

Shortstop Edwin Garcia Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Outfielder Caleb Gindl Lancaster Barnstormers

Outfielder Stephen Cardullo High Point Rockers

Outfielder Melky Mesa York Revolution

Designated Hitter Jason Rogers New Britain Bees

Starting Pitcher Daryl Thompson Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Relief Pitcher Mat Latos Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Closer Jim Fuller New Britain Bees

The following is the schedule for the remainder of this year's Atlantic League awards:

Tuesday, November 5 - Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team

Thursday, November 7 - Player, Pitcher, Manager and Rawlings Gold Glove Defensive Player of the Year

Friday, November 8 - Club Awards, including the Joe Klein Executive of the Year, the Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence, the Ray Cipperly Award for Groundskeeping Excellence, Promotion of the Year, Mascot of the Year, Ballpark of the Year and Outstanding Club Community Service Award

