Stephen Cardullo Named 2019 All-Star

High Point, NC - High Point Rockers outfielder Stephen Cardullo was named a 2019 Atlantic League Postseason All-Star on Monday, as was announced by the league. Cardullo was the lone High Point representative to earn the nod and was one of seven Rockers named to the Atlantic League All-Star Game in July. The full All-Star team can be seen below and on the Atlantic League website.

Cardullo played 138 of the 140 games for the Rockers in 2019, hitting .266 while driving in 70 runs and blasting 22 homeruns. His 22 homers ranked sixth in the Atlantic League this season, as did his team-leading .375 on-base percentage and 74 walks. He also posted a team best .852 on-base plus slugging percentage and a .477 slugging percentage. His 36 doubles were second in the Atlantic League and paced the Rockers. Paired with his team-leading three triples, Cardullo was also third in the league with 61 extra-base hits. He also led the team in runs (96), hits (136), total bases (244), hit by pitches (17), and was fourth on the squad with 20 stolen bases

The former Colorado Rockies player was even more impressive at BB&T Point where he led the team with a .305 batting average, .564 slugging percentage, and a .402 on-base percentage including 74 total hits, 14 homers, and 35 runs batted in. An impressive utility player, Cardullo played every position on the diamond except for shortstop, catcher, and pitcher in 2019. He played 60 games in right field, where he was named to the Atlantic League All-Star game, and 48 games at first base. He committed just three errors all seasons, giving him a .995 fielding percentage.

The lone representative for the Rockers on the postseason All-Star team, he helped the Rockers to a record-setting season in which High Point became the first expansion team in Atlantic League history to make the playoffs, and compiling 74 wins, second most ever by an expansion team, the foundation was set for a strong on-field product. Now you can help build that same success off the field by filling out the 2019 Postseason Fan Survey.

2019 Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star Team

Catcher - Isaias Tejeda (YK)

First Base - Telvin Nash (YK)

Second Base - Jonathan Galvez (NB)

Third Base - Will Kengor (SP)

Shortstop - Edwin Garcia (MD)

Outfield - Caleb Gindl (LA)

Outfield - Stephen Cardullo (HP)

Outfield - Melky Mesa (YK)

DH - Jason Rogers (NB)

Starter - Daryl Thompson, RHP (MD)

Reliever - Mat Latos, RHP (MD)

Closer - Jim Fuller, LHP (NB)

