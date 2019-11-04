Revs Named to Post-Season All-Star Team

(York, Pa.) - Capping off an impressive season for each of them, three York Revolution players have been named to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's Post-Season All-Star Team, the league announced today. First baseman Telvin Nash, catcher Isaias Tejeda, and outfielder Melky Mesa were among the 12 players named to the 2019 Post-Season All-Star Team. For the complete list of Post-Season All-Stars, visit www.atlanticleague.com.

Nash enjoyed one of the greatest individual seasons in Atlantic League history, crushing a franchise-record 41 home runs and reaching 100 RBI. The home run total tied the league's second-highest total and was the most by any Atlantic League hitter since 2005. The 100-RBI season was the third in Revs history and the league's highest total since 2012. Nash set league records with 105 walks, 77 extra-base hits, and 303 total bases, and he led the league in runs (107), on-base percentage (.423), slugging percentage (.623), and OPS (1.046) in addition to his league-best home run and RBI marks. Nash batted .294 for the season (sixth in league), including a .326 mark over his final 65 games played. His 143 hits tied for the league's fourth-highest total, and his 35 doubles were tied for third. Nash set the franchise single-season home run record when he belted his 35th of the year on August 29 vs. Sugar Land, after previously taking over the franchise's career home run record with his 67th in a York uniform on June 15; that record total now stands at 94 in his Revs career, including a stadium-record 56 blasts at PeoplesBank Park.

Tejeda won the league's batting crown with a robust .338 average for the season, becoming the second Atlantic League batting champ in York Revolution history. His spectacular season included a career-high 23 home runs (tied for third in league), all coming in the span of just 68 games from July 3 on. Tejeda drove in 87 runs (fourth in league) and led the league with a Revs single-season record 40 doubles, tying the sixth-highest total in a season in Atlantic League history. Tejeda racked up a league-high 169 total hits, second-most in a season in Revolution history and the league's highest single-season total since 2016. The catcher and first baseman enjoyed the league's third-highest on-base percentage (.399), second-highest slugging percentage (.556 behind only Nash), and second-highest OPS (.955 behind only Nash). Tejeda also ranked second behind Nash in extra-base hits (63) and total bases (278) and was third in runs scored (86). The post-season All-Star selection comes after Tejeda stole the show at the Atlantic League All-Star Game at PeoplesBank Park on July 10, crushing a go-ahead home run in the seventh and winning the game in a "homer-off," claiming All-Star Game MVP honors in the process.

Mesa finished the season fifth in the league in batting with a .298 average and fourth in slugging with a .500 mark. The second-year Rev belted 20 home runs and drove in 70, becoming just the second player in Revs history with a pair of 20-homer seasons. He also placed in the league's top 10 in total hits with 137 on the season, was tied for fifth in extra-base hits (49), and tallied the sixth-most total bases (230). Mesa had been selected to the Atlantic League All-Star Game but was unable to participate due to a mid-season injury.

