Somerset Patriots Add OF/INF Dario Pizzano

June 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots today announced that outfielder/infielder Dario Pizzano has been signed for the 2019 season.

Pizzano enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and first in the Atlantic League. He began the 2019 season with the Binghamton Mets, where he had 37 hits and 15 RBI in 35 games played.

The 28-year-old spent the 2018 season in the Seattle Mariners organization with the Arkansas Travelers, hitting .285 with 11 homeruns and 59 RBI.

The former 15th round selection started his career with the Mariners, playing for seven seasons before signing with the New York Mets in 2019. His best season came in 2013 where he totaled 70 RBI and eight homeruns en route to a .311 batting average.

Pizzano has driven in 376 runs, to go along with 157 doubles and a .280 batting average over his eight seasons of professional baseball. His career numbers include 28 triples, 56 homeruns and a .429 slugging percentage.

His most notable accolades include being named a Mid-Season All-Star in 2013 and 2015 for the Clinton Lumberkings and the Jackson Generals respectively. He had a .308 batting average, 68 hits, four triples and 33 RBI in 58 games for the Generals that season.

Pizzano had a standout rookie year within the Mariners organization, as his .354 average between two teams helped earn him MILB.COM organization All-Star and Post-Season All-Star honors.

Pizzano has been activated for Wednesday night's game against the Long Island Ducks.

