Kate Flannery Appearance Postponed, 'Office Night' Still On

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today that actress Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the hit show The Office, has been forced to postpone her planned visit to PeoplesBank Park this Saturday due to a family medical emergency.

"The York Revolution and all of our fans send our best wishes to Kate and her family during this very difficult time," Revolution President Eric Menzer said. "Kate is clearly devastated to miss this opportunity to meet her York-area fans, but she has graciously offered to work with us to try to find a make-up date that works with her schedule and ours."

The rest of Saturday's "The Office Night" festivities will proceed as planned, including the pre-game 0.5K York Revolution Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure, the character look-alike contest for a trip to Scranton, the hand sanitizer giveaway presented by WellSpan Health, and the auction of game-worn, Dwight Shrute-inspired jerseys presented by PSECU to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.

The game will be followed by fireworks launched from center field, presented by Mid Atlantic Industrial Equipment.

Menzer urged Revolution fans to keep Flannery and her family in their thoughts and to watch the team's website, www.yorkrevolution.com, and social media for any updates regarding the potential make-up visit.

