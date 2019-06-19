Blue Crabs And Bees Split Twin-Bill In The Nutmeg State

June 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain CT) - The New Britain Bees (27-25) and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (17-36) split a single-admission doubleheader at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday night, with Southern Maryland winning game one 7-3 in seven innings and New Britain coming out victorious in game two 2-1 in walk-off fashion in 11 innings.

In game one, New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke (0-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs (two earned runs) on five hits (one home run) in four and one-third innings pitched while walking and striking out four along with tossing a wild pitch. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Daryl Thompson (3-6) went the distance for the complete-game victory, giving up three runs on seven hits (two home runs) in seven innings of work, walking one and striking out seven.

Southern Maryland went out in front 1-0 versus Burke just three batters into the ballgame courtesy of a Joe Benson RBI ground-rule double that plated Kent Blackstone. New Britain tied the game at one in the home half of the second thanks to a solo home run to right field off the bat of Bijan Rademacher. Trailing 7-1, the Bees got to within 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Deibinson Romero launched a two-run tater to left, but that was as close as the home team would get as Thompson retired the next two batters in succession for his league-best third complete-game overall. Romero led the way offensively for New Britain with a pair of hits.

In game two, New Britain starting pitcher Jed Bradley tallied a no-decision after surrendering just one run on four hits in four and one-third innings on the mound, walking three and striking out six along with a wild pitch thrown. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Tommy Thorpe also did not factor in the game's final outcome after not allowing a run or hit in four innings on the bump, walking two and striking out three along with throwing a wild pitch.

The Blue Crabs took a 1-0 lead against Bradley in the top of the second on a Josh McAdams RBI single that scored Jon Griffin. The Bees tied the game at one in the bottom of the sixth as Alejandro De Aza lifted a majestic solo home run to right. De Aza sent the fans home with smiles on their faces when he drove in Darren Ford with a run-scoring base knock to right in the last half of the 11th against losing pitcher Adam Choplick (0-1), making a winner out of reliever Giovanni Soto (2-1). De Aza led the way with two hits en route to New Britain's fourth straight victory when free baseball is played and third walk-off triumph on the 2019 campaign.

The Bees conclude their three-game midweek series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at New Britain Stadium on Thursday, June 20th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Miller Lite Thirsty Thursday in the Hardware City, as all domestic drafts will be just THREE DOLLARS at every concession stand!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.