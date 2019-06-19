Blue Crabs And Bees Split Twin-Bill In The Nutmeg State
June 19, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release
(New Britain CT) - The New Britain Bees (27-25) and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (17-36) split a single-admission doubleheader at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday night, with Southern Maryland winning game one 7-3 in seven innings and New Britain coming out victorious in game two 2-1 in walk-off fashion in 11 innings.
In game one, New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke (0-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs (two earned runs) on five hits (one home run) in four and one-third innings pitched while walking and striking out four along with tossing a wild pitch. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Daryl Thompson (3-6) went the distance for the complete-game victory, giving up three runs on seven hits (two home runs) in seven innings of work, walking one and striking out seven.
Southern Maryland went out in front 1-0 versus Burke just three batters into the ballgame courtesy of a Joe Benson RBI ground-rule double that plated Kent Blackstone. New Britain tied the game at one in the home half of the second thanks to a solo home run to right field off the bat of Bijan Rademacher. Trailing 7-1, the Bees got to within 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Deibinson Romero launched a two-run tater to left, but that was as close as the home team would get as Thompson retired the next two batters in succession for his league-best third complete-game overall. Romero led the way offensively for New Britain with a pair of hits.
In game two, New Britain starting pitcher Jed Bradley tallied a no-decision after surrendering just one run on four hits in four and one-third innings on the mound, walking three and striking out six along with a wild pitch thrown. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Tommy Thorpe also did not factor in the game's final outcome after not allowing a run or hit in four innings on the bump, walking two and striking out three along with throwing a wild pitch.
The Blue Crabs took a 1-0 lead against Bradley in the top of the second on a Josh McAdams RBI single that scored Jon Griffin. The Bees tied the game at one in the bottom of the sixth as Alejandro De Aza lifted a majestic solo home run to right. De Aza sent the fans home with smiles on their faces when he drove in Darren Ford with a run-scoring base knock to right in the last half of the 11th against losing pitcher Adam Choplick (0-1), making a winner out of reliever Giovanni Soto (2-1). De Aza led the way with two hits en route to New Britain's fourth straight victory when free baseball is played and third walk-off triumph on the 2019 campaign.
The Bees conclude their three-game midweek series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at New Britain Stadium on Thursday, June 20th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Miller Lite Thirsty Thursday in the Hardware City, as all domestic drafts will be just THREE DOLLARS at every concession stand!
