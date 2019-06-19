Another Big League Arm Joins the Bees

(New Britain, Conn.) - The New Britain Bees today announced the signing of pitcher Tyler Danish.

"With the addition of Tyler, this gives our pitching staff another established arm," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "He's a versatile pitcher, having both worked as a starter and reliever during his career."

Tyler Danish heads to New Britain during his seventh year of professional baseball and first in the Atlantic League. Prior to joining the Bees, the former Major Leaguer spent the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Tacoma of the Seattle Mariners organization, appearing in six games and striking out 10 batters in 15.2 innings pitched.

The 24-year-old was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the second round of the 2013 MLB amateur draft. He spent four years with the White Sox organization before making his big league debut with Chicago in 2016 at the age of 21. The righthander spent parts of three seasons in the Majors with the White Sox from 2016 to 2018, appearing in 11 games and posting a 4.85 ERA with 11 strikeouts over the course of 13.0 innings of work.

Over the course of 150 career minor league appearances (100 starts), Tyler has recorded 27 wins with a 4.36 ERA and 423 strikeouts in 632.0 innings pitched.

