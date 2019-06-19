All-Star Game Event Celebrates 'Made in York'

(York, Pa.) - Cannonball Charlie may have met his match! Thanks to BAE Systems, a Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer will headline the Judgement Free Fun Zone presented Planet Fitness, the family fun festival that kicks off the 2019 Atlantic League All Star Game on July 10. Embodying the free event's theme of "Made in York," the massive machine will give Yorkers a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the hardware produced by just one of York's leading companies.

The fun starts at 4:00 p.m. on the Brooks Robinson Plaza in front of PeoplesBank Park. In addition to the Paladin, featured "Made in York" displays include

- Collaborative robots from York Exponential.

- 3M Tool, a manufacturer of creative wire basket products for industry.

- York Container's innovative and creative corrugated products, including their answer to BAE's Paladin (hint - it involves a corrugated cardboard replica of Cannonball Charlie's weapon of choice).

- Harley Davidson's Jumpstart Rider Experience that allows novices to experience the thrill of the iconic York-made American classic.

- Treats from Martin's Snack Foods, one of the companies that makes York the Snack Food Capital of the World.

- The latest products from Legacy Athletic, York County's own nationally renowned headwear and apparel maker.

Rounding out the fun are inflatable children's play structures, face painters, a balloon twister, and music.

"Thanks to Planet Fitness, we have an opportunity to get our All-Star Game fun off on the right foot," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. "The All-Star Game is an opportunity to showcase the best of our community, and there's no better way to do it than to show off some of the cool things Yorkers make."

As an added attraction to the event, the Atlantic League All-Stars will join the fun at 4:30 p.m. for an autograph session.

"For many of our fans, the opportunity to get up close and personal with players is a highlight of the game," said Menzer. "We used this same autograph format when we last hosted the game in 2011, and it was a huge hit."

The gates of PeoplesBank Park will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 2019 Atlantic League Homerun Derby, which begins at 5:45 p.m., followed by a special All-Star pregame show and the game itself at a special start time of 7:30 p.m.

Details and tickets are available at www.allstargameyork.com.

