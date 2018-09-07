Somerset Patriots Acquire Catcher John Nester
September 7, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have acquired catcher John Nester in a trade with the Wichita Wingnuts of the American Association for a player to be named later.
Nester enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. He has prior service in the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres organizations.
The Huntington, West Virginia native played in 92 games for Wichita this season and finished with a .269 average, 42 runs, 90 hits, 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 RBI.
Nester had a strong season for the Wingnuts in 2015 where he hit .281 with 33 runs scored, 81 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 43 RBI.
Nester has 408 hits, 99 doubles, 25 home runs, and 189 RBI over 488 games played in his professional career.
He will be activated for Saturday night's game against the York Revolution.
The 2018 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford is underway and features the team's 20th Season at TD Bank Ballpark. The team has clinched a playoff spot already by winning the 2018 Liberty Division First Half Championship. The Playoffs begin at TD Bank Ballpark with Game 3 of the Liberty Division Series on Friday, September 21st. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.
Images from this story
|
Catcher John Nester
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2018
- Somerset Patriots Acquire Catcher John Nester - Somerset Patriots
- Pair of Hurlers Head to New Britain - New Britain Bees
- Ducks Waddle-Off On Bees In Extras To Take Series - New Britain Bees
- Revs Win Comeback Classic to Complete Sweep - York Revolution
- Longo Lifts Ducks to Wild Waddle-Off Win - Long Island Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.