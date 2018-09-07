Somerset Patriots Acquire Catcher John Nester

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have acquired catcher John Nester in a trade with the Wichita Wingnuts of the American Association for a player to be named later.

Nester enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. He has prior service in the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres organizations.

The Huntington, West Virginia native played in 92 games for Wichita this season and finished with a .269 average, 42 runs, 90 hits, 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 RBI.

Nester had a strong season for the Wingnuts in 2015 where he hit .281 with 33 runs scored, 81 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 43 RBI.

Nester has 408 hits, 99 doubles, 25 home runs, and 189 RBI over 488 games played in his professional career.

He will be activated for Saturday night's game against the York Revolution.

