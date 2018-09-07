Pair of Hurlers Head to New Britain

(New Britain, Conn.) - The New Britain Bees today announced the acquisitions of pitchers Jared Carkuff and Tommy Thorpe.

"These two pitchers are important acquisitions for us as we finish up the regular season," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "Jared and Tommy are both versatile arms that will help our starting rotation."

Jared Carkuff comes to New Britain during his third season of professional baseball and first in the Atlantic League after being acquired in a trade with Chicago of the American Association. This year with Chicago, the righthander appeared in 26 games (seven starts) and posted a 6-5 record with a 3.12 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched.

The 25-year-old made his professional debut in 2016 after being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB draft. He spent two years in the Cubs farm system, and one with the San Diego Padres organization, reaching as high as the Triple-A level.

In 94 career minor league appearances (seven starts), Jared owns a 16-10 record with a 3.55 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 180.0 innings of work.

Tommy Thorpe comes to New Britain during his fifth season of professional baseball and first in the Atlantic League after being acquired in a trade with Chicago of the American Association. This year with Chicago, the lefthander appeared in 38 games (six starts) and posted a 4-4 record with a 2.53 ERA and 60 strikeouts over the course of 74.2 innings of work.

The 25-year-old made his professional debut in 2014 after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB draft. He spent four years in the Cubs farm system, reaching as high as the Triple-A level.

In 154 career minor league appearances (23 starts), Tommy owns 18 wins with a 3.21 ERA and 281 strikeouts in 336.1 innings of work.

