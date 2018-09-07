Lancaster Tops Southern Maryland, 4-3

September 7, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





The Lancaster Barnstormers struck for four runs in the first inning, and Jonathan Albaladejo carried the lead for seven more frames as the Barnstormers picked up a 4-3 victory over Southern Maryland in the opener of a five-game weekend series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With the win, the Barnstormers dropped their wild card magic number to four over the York Revolution and one over the New Britain Bees. Sugar Land's magic number with York remained at three to create the wild card spot.

Darian Sandford singled to left off David Wayne Russo (3-6) to jump start the Barnstormers in the first inning. Tyler Bortnick beat out a bunt, and, one out later, Ryan Casteel reached on an infield single to load the bases. Trayvon Robinson drilled a double into the right field corner to score two. Josh Bell followed with a line drive single into center for a 3-0 lead. K.C. Hobson walked to load the bases, and Stephen Perez picked up the fourth run with a bases loaded walk.

Albaladejo (8-7) yielded one run in the second as Frank Martinez beat out a scratch single and moved up on a walk to Angelys Nina. Craig Maddox advanced the runners with a bunt, and Jose Gonzalez drove home Martinez with a grounder to second.

Jon Griffin belted his 11th homer of the year with a man aboard in the third inning to cut the lead to 4-3, and Nina reached on an infield single to start the fourth.

Lancaster's right-hander went on a rampage. He struck out seven of the next 11 batters en route to a season-high nine and did not allow another Blue Crabs runner to advance beyond first.

Huascar Brazoban retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his third save.

The series continues with a doubleheader followed by fireworks on Saturday. Lancaster will throw lefty Nate Reed (11-3) and right-hander Stephen Johnson (3-0) against right-hander Casey Delgado (5-9) and a yet-to-be-named second game starter for the Blue Crabs. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting at 4:45.

NOTES: Bortnick extended his on base streak to 20 games, and Robinson stretched his to 19...Lancaster is 11-3 against the Blue Crabs on the season...The win was Albaladejo's 30th in the Atlantic League...The Barnstormers sent only one batter over the minimum to the plate over their final seven innings...Devon Rodriguez was 3-for-4 for the Blue Crabs.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.