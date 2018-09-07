Ducks Waddle-Off On Bees In Extras To Take Series

September 7, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks (33-21, 63-54) defeated the New Britain Bees (24-29, 57-59) 5-4 in waddle-off fashion in 11 innings at Bethpage Ballpark on Thursday evening to take the rubber game of a three-game midweek series between Liberty Division rivals. New Britain drops to 6-3 (2-3 on the road) on the season when free baseball is played, including falling to 0-2 versus the flock, with both losses taking place in Central Islip. The matchup also included a rain delay of two hours and ten minutes.

New Britain starting pitcher Brandon Beachy registered a no-decision in the ballgame after tossing a scoreless inning after the rain subsided on just one hot allowed, walking and striking out one. Long Island starting pitcher Matt Larkins also didn't factor in the game's final outcome, not allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning on the bump while giving up one hit and walking a batter.

New Britain took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the fourth inning thanks to a two-run double into the gap in left centerfield off the bat of Vince Conde that scored Jason Rogers and Jonathan Galvez after Rogers led off the frame with a base knock while Galvez singled two batters after Rogers with one man down. Long Island took their first advantage at 4-2 just one-half inning later as number the number nine batter Cody Puckett launched a two-out grand slam home run to left versus Elvin Ramirez just eluding a tremendous leaping attempt right at the wall by Galvez. The Bees got to within 4-3 in the of the fifth when Daren Ford crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Rogers with Ford opening up the rally with a leadoff base hit. The visitors tied the matchup at four in the top of the ninth when Francisco Rodriguez made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at second base of pinch-runner Vinny Siena with the bags juiced as the Long Island closer threw the ball into centerfield, enabling Angelo Songco to come down the line from third with the tying-run. As Thursday evening turned into an early Friday morning, the Ducks were able to send the remaining loyal and patient flock faithful home with smiles on their faces in the home half of the 11th when Steve Longo plated pinch-runner Daniel Fields with an RBI base hit up the middle on a hot smash that could not be fielded despite a valiant diving attempt on the backhand by James Skelton, giving the home team the come-from behind 5-4 victory in extras, making a winner out of Ashur Tolliver (2-2) while handing Matt Quintana (0-2) the loss. Conde led the way offensively for New Britain with his first three-hit performance of the campaign. Photo provided courtesy of Joe Doll.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium to begin their final homestand of the regular season on Friday, September 7th when they welcome in the 2018 First Half Freedom Division Champion Sugar Land Skeeters for a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City. Enjoy an ice cold beer with the Bees! All Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts are available for just five dollars at any concession stand.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.