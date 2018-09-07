Revs Win Comeback Classic to Complete Sweep

The York Revolution were down two runs going into the bottom of the 11th inning and clawed their way back to an 11-10 win over the Road Warriors on Alexi Casilla's walkoff single on Thursday night at PeoplesBank Park. The win capped off a four-game sweep and puts the Revs at 63-54 on the season.

The Road Warriors got on the board in the top of the first off Revs starter Troy Terzi. The first run scored on an error and the second run came home on Jose Ruiz' RBI double to right.

The Revs answered for a run in the bottom of the first off Road Warriors starter Raul Rivera. Alonzo Harris scored from third on a wild pitch to make it a 2-1 game.

Melvin Rodriguez hit an RBI double in the top of the second to extend the Road Warriors' lead to 3-1.

Henry Castillo got the Revs a run back with a two-out RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the second to make it a 3-2.

In the third, Isaias Tejeda demolished a three-run home run to left-center to put the Revs up 5-3.

But the Road Warriors answered with three runs of their own in the top of the fourth to retake the lead at 6-5. Ruiz hit an RBI single, the tying run scored on a wild pitch, and Jorge Fernandez brought in the go-ahead run with an RBI single.

Both starters struggled as Terzi gave up six runs on 10 hits in four innings. Rivera gave up five runs (four earned) on 11 hits in five innings.

The Road Warriors tacked on two more runs in the sixth off Revs reliever Carl Brice, pushing their lead to 8-5. Edwin Gomez hit a sac fly to right and Ruiz picked up another RBI single.

The Revs chipped away in the eighth when Casilla hit an RBI double off the wall in left to score Harris from first. With two outs, Nash singled to left. Casilla was held at third but scored on a throwing error from the left fielder Fernandez to pull the Revs within one run at 8-7.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Jared Mitchell launched a game-tying solo homer over the wall in right off Road Warriors reliever Andrew Johnston to send the game to extra innings.

The Revs threatened in the 10th but Melky Mesa was thrown out at the plate on Tejeda's single to left to keep the game tied.

The Road Warriors took a 10-8 lead in the top of the 11th on Ermindo Escobar's two-RBI double to left-center off Revs reliever Michael Click.

Facing a two-run deficit and down to their final three outs, Welington Dotel and Mitchell hit back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the 11thg. With runners at second and third, Ryan Dent hit a sac fly to center. Castillo followed with a game-tying RBI single to right. Two batters later, Casilla ended the four-hour, 22-minute classic with a walkoff RBI single to right-center, giving the Revs a thrilling 11-10 win.

Notes: The Revs finished off their fourth walkoff win and first extra-inning win of the season. The 22 hits is a season-high for the Revs and ties the fifth highest total in a game in franchise history; it is the Revs' highest total in a game since the 2012 season. The Revs earned their fourth straight win, matching a season-high. The Revs remain tied with Long Island for a potential second wild card berth in the Atlantic League playoff picture.

